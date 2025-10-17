UP: Keshav Maurya’s post sparks backlash amid Rahul’s visit to Valmiki family

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s sharp social media attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has sparked intense backlash online, coinciding with the Congress leader’s visit to the family of Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit man lynched earlier this month in Raebareli.

Maurya’s post on X accused Gandhi of turning the tragedy into a “photo opportunity”, claimed that several arrests had already been made, and urged him to “stop this drama (nautanki)”. He insisted that the Yogi Adityanath government’s motto — 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Samman aur Suraksha' — remained its guiding principle.

The message provoked a flood of angry replies accusing Maurya of insensitivity and deflecting blame from the administration.

Several users questioned the government’s claim of upholding “security” under 'Baba' (as Adityanath is referred to), demanding evidence of compassion and action. One asked bluntly why the state dismissed Gandhi’s visit as politics when “a Dalit has been killed and the government has done nothing”. Another accused Maurya of hypocrisy, saying that if consoling victims is shameful, then “every leader should behave so shamelessly”.

The Valmiki lynching is part of a troubling pattern of caste-related violence that has persisted across Uttar Pradesh in recent years.