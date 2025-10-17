Rahul Gandhi condoles Hariom Valmiki’s family, vows justice for Dalits

In a poignant display of empathy and solidarity, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the family of the late Hariom Valmiki in Fatehpur, in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh, offering his heartfelt condolences and pledging unwavering support in their pursuit of justice.

Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit man, was reportedly beaten to death by individuals claiming to be aligned with ‘Baba’, in what Rahul Gandhi described as a horrific crime against humanity and the very principles of the Indian Constitution. The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the region, highlighting persistent issues of caste-based violence and systemic oppression.

During his visit, Rahul Gandhi listened attentively to the family’s grief and suffering, assuring them that the Congress would provide them all possible assistance in navigating the legal and social avenues to justice. H