Rahul Gandhi condoles Hariom Valmiki’s family, vows justice for Dalits
The LoP assured the family that the Congress would provide them with all possible assistance in navigating legal and social avenues to justice
In a poignant display of empathy and solidarity, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the family of the late Hariom Valmiki in Fatehpur, in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh, offering his heartfelt condolences and pledging unwavering support in their pursuit of justice.
Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit man, was reportedly beaten to death by individuals claiming to be aligned with ‘Baba’, in what Rahul Gandhi described as a horrific crime against humanity and the very principles of the Indian Constitution. The tragedy has sent shockwaves across the region, highlighting persistent issues of caste-based violence and systemic oppression.
During his visit, Rahul Gandhi listened attentively to the family’s grief and suffering, assuring them that the Congress would provide them all possible assistance in navigating the legal and social avenues to justice. H
The leader of Parliament in the Lok Sabha also emphasised that the focus should be on holding the perpetrators accountable, rather than policing the family’s interactions or meetings.
Reports indicate that the victim’s family faced intimidation and threats from local authorities, who reportedly asked them to record a statement to discourage Rahul Gandhi from meeting them.
Rahul Gandhi, however, underlined that such attempts would not deter the fight for justice. “It is not important whether the victim’s family meets me or not; the crucial point is that these people are not criminals. They have not made any mistake, and action should be taken against those who committed this crime,” he asserted.
Rahul Gandhi’s visit and remarks reinforced the Congress Party’s commitment to standing firmly against oppression of Dalits, reiterating that wherever such injustices occur in the country, the party will fight for equality, dignity, and justice.
The tragic death of Hariom Valmiki and the alleged intimidation of his family have drawn widespread condemnation, highlighting the urgent need for systemic reform to protect vulnerable communities and uphold the constitutional promise of justice for all.
