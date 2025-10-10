46 pc more anti-Dalit atrocities, 91 pc more attacks on Adivasis: Congress cites NCRB to PM Modi

Kharge’s post continued with the warning that the BJP-RSS politics now threatens democracy itself — in the ‘world’s largest democracy’ — by creating an atmosphere of intimidation and suppression, especially for Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, minorities and other marginalised groups.

Kharge’s message is steadfast on one point — that this cannot be the nation’s future: “India will be governed by the Constitution, not by the decrees of any extremist ideology.”

He accuses the ruling establishment of ignoring the widespread suffering —and lightly echoing colleague Jairam Ramesh from earlier today, who took exception to the PM’s silences partnered by ‘performative statemanship’ — as the Congress president posted: “Dalits, Adivasis, backward classes, minorities and weaker sections are bearing the brunt of this, and you are keeping your eyes shut to these issues while remaining engrossed in your own spectacles.”

Why these warnings matter

These remarks come as the Congress intensifies its campaign against caste crimes, mob lynching and what it labels ‘bulldozer justice’ under the Modi-led central government and assorted BJP state governments — even as assembly elections are lined up in Bihar this year and several other states next year. The INDIA bloc Opposition allies have been repeatedly calling for legal accountability and social reform, and have individually and together reaffirmed their commitment to the vision of equality and justice enshrined in the Constitution of India by its lead architect Dr B.R. Ambedkar.