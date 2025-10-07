Question of collective morality: Rahul, Kharge issue joint statement on crimes against Dalits

“Violence can never be a sign of a civilised society. What happened with Hariom Paswan raises serious questions about our collective morality,” he said, accusing the ruling regime of normalising hate, mob violence and bulldozer justice.

The accused in the lynching apparently said they were the ‘Baba’s people’.

Gandhi underlined that attacks on the poor, Dalits and minorities have become “a defining trend of the present regime”.

“Mob lynching, mobocracy and bulldozer justice have become the new symbols of power. The weak, the marginalised and the voiceless are being crushed daily — often with the tacit approval of those in power,” he said.