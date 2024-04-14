Congress raises issues of Mahakal Lok, crimes against Dalits and tribals in MP

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, the Congress posed several questions to him, asking why the probe into Mahakal Lok corruption "disappeared", and why the BJP-ruled state has the "highest" crime rate against Dalits.

Congress MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh also questioned the prime minister about his party's track record in "providing justice" to tribal communities in Madhya Pradesh.

"Today's questions for PM Modi as he heads to MP: Why has the Mahakal Lok corruption probe disappeared? MP has the highest crime rate against Dalits. Why is it increasing? Why is the MP State Government so firm on denying Adivasi communities justice," Ramesh asked in a post on X.

The Congress leader said Modi inaugurated the Rs 850-crore Mahakal Lok Corridor on 11 October 2022. Despite the hefty price tag, all it took was one storm in May 2023 to destroy six of the seven "mega statues" of the saptarishis within minutes, he alleged.

While the earlier Congress government had approved the plan for just Rs 350 crore, the cost increased to Rs 850 crore when the BJP came to power, he said. Yet, the flagship project was unable to withstand a single storm.