On his way out, CJI Gavai offers emotion, leaves mixed judicial legacy

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai’s last working day on Friday was marked by emotion and reminiscence, but his tenure — just over six months long — leaves behind a more mixed and complicated legacy. While he spoke of “satisfaction and contentment” after four decades in the law, his period as CJI was shaped as much by cautious judicial choices and institutional dilemmas as by the celebratory tone of his farewell.

Gavai repeatedly described himself as a “student of justice”, emphasising the influence of Ambedkarite constitutional values on his work. One of only two Dalits and the first Buddhist to head the judiciary, he highlighted equality, liberty, justice and fraternity as his guiding principles.

But his tenure was not immune to controversy. His earlier judgment extending the “creamy layer” principle to certain Scheduled Caste contexts triggered strong reactions, including from within his own community — an episode he referenced again on Friday, insisting the ruling had been misunderstood for “political reasons.”

Gavai’s last major judicial act — the court’s opinion on a Presidential Reference — exemplified the tension in his approach. The judgment restated that the court’s advisory jurisdiction cannot reopen settled law, stressing institutional boundaries. But critics noted that the bench sidestepped the substantive constitutional uncertainty that had motivated the reference in the first place.

The result was an opinion that protected the court from stepping into political controversy but left unresolved doctrinal gaps that future benches will likely confront. For scholars, the ruling reflected Gavai’s cautious instincts: a desire to stabilise without fully engaging, resulting in clarity on process but not on principle.