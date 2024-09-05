On Teachers' Day, Ramesh recalls Radhakrishnan's impartial role as RS chairman

On the birth anniversary of former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday, 5 September recalled his tenure as Rajya Sabha chairman and how he was "impartial" towards both the government and the opposition.

Ramesh said that today is Teachers' Day, celebrated since 1962 in response to a request from the National Federation of Teachers to mark the birthday of one of the greatest educators of 20th century India and indeed of the world.

"For decades he was hailed as a true Vishwaguru in the real sense of the term," the Congress leader said in a post on X.

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was a philosopher of great renown and the author of evergreen classics like Indian Philosophy (1923 & 1927), The Hindu View of Life (1927), Eastern Religions & Western Thought (1939),The Bhagavad Gita (1948), The Dhammapada (1950), The Principal Upanishads (1953) and many others, Ramesh recalled.

He was a professor, vice chancellor, Ambassador to the USSR, and Vice President and President of India, Ramesh noted.