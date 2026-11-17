A major gas leak early Tuesday, 17 November, at an ONGC gas well in Geddada village, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, Andhra Pradesh, led to the evacuation of nearly 800 residents within a 1-kilometer radius. The leak began around 5 a.m. during workover operations near National Highway 216, prompting authorities to cordon off the area, deploy a water blanket, and divert traffic.

This marks the fourth significant gas leak in Konaseema district this year, following a severe blowout in January that burned for nearly five days.

Noting that the ONGC Rajahmundry Asset promptly activated its disaster management plan upon receiving information, the company in a release said that an emergency response team was rushed to the site to initiate safety and “well control” measures.

Additional personnel and equipment were mobilised from the Regional Crisis Management facilities located at Narsapuram in West Godavari district, it said.

“As a precautionary measure, the area within a 500-metre radius of the well has been cordoned off…Traffic along the affected stretch of National Highway 216 has been diverted through alternative routes, while power supply in the area has been temporarily disconnected to minimise potential ignition risks,” it added.

District Collector Mahesh Kumar Ravirala confirmed that the gas was dispersing vertically rather than horizontally, minimising immediate dangers. Residents were advised to avoid using electrical appliances and gas stoves as precautions. Evacuees, comprising around 400-500 households, were relocated safely and provided with meals.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed authorities to relocate affected residents promptly and ordered a safety review with ONGC officials, citing increased frequency of such leaks in the district. ONGC assured that the main nozzle remains intact and that a cementing team is en route to cap the leak.