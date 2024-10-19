Onion prices: Can ‘Kanda Express’ address the underlying crisis?

In a bid to curb the soaring prices of onions across India, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has launched the “Kanda Express” – a dedicated train service to transport onions from Maharashtra, the largest onion-producing state, to cities facing high demand during the festive season. While this initiative promises short-term price relief, the bigger question remains: can it tackle the root causes of onion price inflation?

The first “Kanda Express,” carrying 1,600 metric tonnes (MT) of onions, is set to reach Delhi on October 20, aiming to alleviate the price pressures in the National Capital Region (NCR), where onion prices have surged to between Rs 55 and Rs 80 per kilogram. The government’s strategy seeks to stabilize prices ahead of Diwali, but experts are concerned that this quick fix may not be enough to address deeper issues plaguing the onion supply chain.

According to ministry officials, the current price spike is a result of limited availability and stockpiling by traders. The “Kanda Express” initiative is expected to ease supply constraints, but critics argue that the real problem lies in broader inefficiencies in agricultural distribution, including storage challenges, market manipulation, and regional production imbalances.

The plan involves three special trains, each carrying 53 truckloads of onions, destined for key regions such as Delhi, the northeastern states, and parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Though the transportation cost by rail—Rs 34 lakh per trip—is significantly cheaper than by road (Rs 75 lakh), the savings might only provide temporary relief to consumers, with the Ministry hoping to bring prices below Rs 35 per kilogram.