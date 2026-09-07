‘Only 2% of projects completed’: Danve targets Maha govt over Marathwada development

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has accused the Maharashtra government of making hollow development promises to Marathwada, alleging that only 1.5 to 2 per cent of projects announced for the region over the years have been completed.

Speaking at the party's 'Tum Se Na Ho Payega' agitation at Mahatma Gandhi Chaman on Sunday, Danve questioned the progress of projects announced during special cabinet meetings held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in 2016 and on 16 September 2023.

Danve pointed to Jalna's water supply as an example, saying the city still receives drinking water only once every fortnight. He sought accountability for pending water supply and irrigation projects as well as industrial infrastructure.

He questioned the status of several projects, including the Jalna water supply scheme, a water treatment plant at Ambad, the Jafrabad water supply scheme, the Rs 728-crore Lower Dudhna project, an ITI incubation centre, a mental hospital and the Seed Park.