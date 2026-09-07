‘Only 2% of projects completed’: Danve targets Maha govt over Marathwada development
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader questions status of projects announced at 2016 and 2023 meetings, says Jalna still gets drinking water once a fortnight
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has accused the Maharashtra government of making hollow development promises to Marathwada, alleging that only 1.5 to 2 per cent of projects announced for the region over the years have been completed.
Speaking at the party's 'Tum Se Na Ho Payega' agitation at Mahatma Gandhi Chaman on Sunday, Danve questioned the progress of projects announced during special cabinet meetings held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in 2016 and on 16 September 2023.
Danve pointed to Jalna's water supply as an example, saying the city still receives drinking water only once every fortnight. He sought accountability for pending water supply and irrigation projects as well as industrial infrastructure.
He questioned the status of several projects, including the Jalna water supply scheme, a water treatment plant at Ambad, the Jafrabad water supply scheme, the Rs 728-crore Lower Dudhna project, an ITI incubation centre, a mental hospital and the Seed Park.
Danve also criticised the government over the Jalna Dry Port, alleging that despite repeated inaugurations, little infrastructure was visible apart from a signboard, entrance arch, railway tracks and a warehouse.
Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Kailas Patil criticised the government over its welfare and agricultural policies. He alleged that beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme were receiving Rs 1,500 while Rs 4,000 was being taken away through other measures.
Patil also raised concerns over rising fertiliser prices, increasing farm input costs and inadequate returns for agricultural produce.
The party's district unit chief Manish Shrivastava demanded that the government declare a drought in the district, citing a prolonged dry spell. He said party workers would inspect crops and raise farmers' demands for compensation.
Following the protest, Danve and other party leaders met District Collector Ashima Mittal and submitted a memorandum outlining their demands.
The allegations made by the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders could not be independently verified from the information provided.