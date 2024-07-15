Only eight citizenship applications under CAA in Assam: Himanta Biswa

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said only eight persons have applied for citizenship under the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) from the state so far. Speaking at a press conference in state capital Guwahati, Sarma noted that of these applicants, only two have proceeded to attend interviews with relevant authorities.

On 11 March, the Centre implemented the CAA 2019 by notifying the rules, four years after the law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who came to India before 31 December 2014, and stayed here for five years.

"We conducted outreach programmes in the Barak valley and approached many Hindu Bengali families and asked them to apply for citizenship under CAA. They refused to do so, saying they would prefer fighting their cases at the foreigners' tribunal (FT)," Sarma said.

These tribunals are quasi-judicial bodies exclusive to Assam to decide the nationality issue of 'doubtful' citizens. The CM claimed that most of the Hindu-Bengali families, who were not included in the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), told him they had documents to prove their Indian citizenship and prefer the FT route to applying through CAA.

Legal experts said people declared foreigners by the FTs can subsequently apply under the CAA if their nationality verdict is unfavourable. "While a case for citizenship is going on, there is no question of applying for the same under a new law," a senior advocate said.