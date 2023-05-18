Only JPC probe will reveal 'full truth of the Modani scam', says Congress

The Congress on Thursday said only a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani issue will reveal "the full truth of the Modani scam".

Senior leader Jairam Ramesh, in a tweet, cited a news report that has alleged a "cover up".

The Congress has been alleging that the money of LIC policyholders has been invested in the Adani Group. It has also claimed that LIC share prices have declined drastically since the Hindenburg Research report, which alleged stock price manipulation by the Adani Group, came out.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations.

Sharing the link to a news report on Twitter, Ramesh said it is an "expose of the anatomy of a Modani cover-up".