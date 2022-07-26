Only truth will end this dictatorship: Rahul Gandhi

Soon after being detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in an apparent reference to the BJP government in the Centre, said only truth will end this dictatorship.



"Look at the dictatorship, cannot hold peaceful demonstrations, cannot discuss inflation and unemployment. By misusing the police and agencies, even by arresting us, you will never be able to silence us. Only 'Truth' will end this dictatorship," Rahul tweeted.