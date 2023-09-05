Open letter to Justice Arun Mishra, chairman, NHRC

To

The Chairperson,

National Human Rights Commission, India

Dear Justice Mishra,

As a citizen of India — and as one who has journeyed closely with the NHRC for a long time and served in the body’s National Group on NGOs/HRD (human resource development) for two consecutive terms — let me express my deep sense of disappointment in the functioning of the National Human Rights Commission of India under your leadership.

The NHRC’s indifference to human rights is, sadly, becoming clearer to even ordinary citizens.

Sir, under your watch, the National Human Rights Commission has had its ‘accreditation’ deferred for a year by the sub-committee of accreditation (SCA) of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) in March 2023.