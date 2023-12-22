Oppn in Goa protests against suspension of MPs

The leaders and supporters of the opposition parties in Goa on Friday protested against the suspension of MPs in Parliament.

Speaking on the occasion, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao said, “BJP workers burnt the effigy of Rahul Gandhi, but they will never be successful to erase his ‘Idea of India’,”

“Rahul Gandhi is a staunch follower of truth, unity, communal harmony and democracy. He carries forward the legacy of great leaders who sacrificed to keep India united and strong,” he said.

Alemao condemned the act of the BJP government of suspending the Members of Parliament.

State Congress President Amit Patkar said that the BJP government is trying to suppress the voice of the people. He condemned the act of the local BJP unit of burning effigy of Rahul Gandhi in the presence of two cabinet ministers.