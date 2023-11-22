‘BJP is killing democracy’: Goa Congress on defectors inducted into state cabinet

Alleging that the BJP government is out to kill democracy by inducting 'defectors' in the state cabinet, Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar on Wednesday sought the disqualification of MLA Aleixo Sequiera, who was sworn in as a minister in the BJP-led government on Sunday evening.

“Last year, we had filed a disqualification petition against Digambar Kamat and Michael Lobo in July, and against eight MLAs in November. Time and again, we are requesting to expedite the matter. But in the second disqualification matter, the speaker has not even issued notices.

"Hence we had approached the High Court and there was a direction by court to clear it within a time limit. But the speaker has not issued notice,” Patkar said, after submitting a memorandum to Goa legislative assembly speaker Ramesh Tawadkar.

"When there is a disqualification petition against eight MLAs, members from the same group are being inducted in the cabinet. What kind of justice is this?" Patkar questioned.

"We have now sought action from the speaker against Aleixo Sequiera. The speaker should write to the governor to disqualify him, because the matter is sub-judice," he said.