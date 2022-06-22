Oppn leaders treated like enemies during protests over Rahul questioning: Gehlot

It seems police in the country is anticipating a time ahead when dictatorship comes into full force, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said on Monday while alleging that opposition leaders were treated like enemies during their protests against Rahul Gandhi's questioning by the ED.



The Narendra Modi-led BJP government is setting a wrong trend by targeting political opponents, the Rajasthan chief minister said, adding that there have been political movements in the past but "this face of the police" has shown itself for the first time.



"Police targeted our leaders, especially women, and beat them up and detained them for long hours," Gehlot told reporters.



The Enforcement Directorate questioned Rahul Gandhi for 50 hours over five days in a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.



"For the first time, they (Congress leaders) were treated like enemies, as if they were not Indian citizens. This happened for five days. This is a federal nation and states can also start doing the same and use similar methods through state police on opposition BJP. Should we also start doing the same in states?" Gehlot asked.



"We are seeing the terror of the police for the first time. This is worrying. I feel the police in the country are anticipating a time ahead when dictatorship comes into full force," he said.