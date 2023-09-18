Oppn meets at Kharge's chamber, discusses strategy for Parliament's special session

Ahead of the five-day Parliament's special session, the leaders of the opposition parties on Monday held a meeting in the chamber of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the strategy.

According to the party leaders, the opposition leaders held a discussion on the strategy of for the session.

Besides Kharge, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Manickam Tagore, Shashi Tharoor, Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, K.C. Venugopal, Syed Naseer Hussain, Jairam Ramesh, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, RJD's Manoj Jha and others attended the meeting.