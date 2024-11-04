Oppn MPs may leave Waqf Committee in protest of BJP Chair’s unilateral decisions
Opposition MPs in the joint parliamentary committee on the Waqf Bill claim they are stonewalled during proceedings, want to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla tomorrow
Opposition MPs in the parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill are likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, 5 November, over chairperson Jagdambika Pal's alleged unilateral decisions and attempts to "bulldoze" proceedings without giving them reasonable time to prepare.
Claiming that they have been "stonewalled" during the committee's proceedings, opposition MPs have written in their letter — which they circulated among themselves on Monday, 4 November — to Birla that they may be forced to disassociate with the panel.
Opposition sources said they are likely to meet Birla on Tuesday and put forward their grievances.
Opposition members, including DMK's A Raja, Congress's Mohammad Jawed and Imran Masood, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP's Sanjay Singh and TMC's Kalyan Banerjee among others, have written the joint letter addressed to the Speaker.
They accused Pal, a seasoned BJP MP, of taking "unilateral decisions" on fixing the dates of sittings, and at times for three consecutive days, and on whom to call as witnesses.
They said it is not practically possible for MPs to interact without preparation.
Asserting that the joint committee of parliament examining the Bill is like a mini Parliament, they said it should not be treated as a mere "ventilating chamber" to get the proposed legislation passed as desired by the government, ignoring the due process.
The committee's proceedings have been marred by frequent protests from opposition members over a host of issues, while the BJP members have accused them of deliberately trying to scuttle its work.
Pal has rejected the charge that he has not allowed opposition members to air their views, asserting that he has ensured that everybody is heard.
