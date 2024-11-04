Oppn MPs may leave Waqf Committee in protest of BJP Chair’s unilateral decisions

Opposition MPs in the parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill are likely to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, 5 November, over chairperson Jagdambika Pal's alleged unilateral decisions and attempts to "bulldoze" proceedings without giving them reasonable time to prepare.

Claiming that they have been "stonewalled" during the committee's proceedings, opposition MPs have written in their letter — which they circulated among themselves on Monday, 4 November — to Birla that they may be forced to disassociate with the panel.

Opposition sources said they are likely to meet Birla on Tuesday and put forward their grievances.

Opposition members, including DMK's A Raja, Congress's Mohammad Jawed and Imran Masood, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, AAP's Sanjay Singh and TMC's Kalyan Banerjee among others, have written the joint letter addressed to the Speaker.