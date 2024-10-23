Waqf panel chief's public statements violated norms, claims opposition

Opposition leaders on Wednesday hit out at Waqf (Amendment) Bill parliamentary committee chairman Jagdambika Pal, accusing him of violating rules of procedure by going public on the incident of Trinamool Congress (TMC) member Kalyan Banerjee smashing a glass bottle and allegedly throwing it towards him.

Pal rejected the allegations levelled by DMK member A. Raja and AAP member Sanjay Singh, asserting that he had not made public the proceedings of the committee, but spoke about an incident of violence that had taken place during the meeting.

Raja and Singh termed as "unfortunate" Pal's media statements on the alleged incident involving Banerjee during a meeting of the committee on Tuesday. Raja alleged that Pal, a seasoned BJP member, has been conducting the panel's meetings in haste, raising "doubts that it will not be able to serve justice".

In a post on X, the DMK MP said it is "unfortunate" that the chairman held a press conference to highlight what transpired in the meeting, knowing fully well that the proceedings are confidential and are not to be disclosed.

Pal asserted that he had not revealed any deliberations of the parliamentary committee, but made a statement about an incident of violence that took place during the meeting of the panel.