Oppn parties demand inquiry after claims of CoWIN data breach

Opposition parties on Monday demanded an inquiry into claims about a breach of data of citizens registered on the CoWIN platform and asked the government to take deterrent action.

The government has termed such reports "mischievous" and "without any basis", while asserting that the CoWIN portal is completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union Minister of State for Information Technology, said the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) responded immediately after the alleged leak.

It does not appear that the CoWIN app or database were directly breached, he said.

But the Congress demanded a high-level judicial probe into the entire data management apparatus of the government to identify the "extent of danger" posed to privacy of all Indians.