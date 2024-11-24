Opposition leaders blame BJP, its 'politics of hatred' for Sambhal violence

Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh blamed the BJP for the violence in Sambhal, alleging the survey team was sent to the mosque by the party to nurture its "politics of hatred".

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lashed out at the BJP, saying its government and the administration orchestrated the violence "to divert attention from electoral malpractice".

"A survey team was deliberately sent in the morning to disrupt discussions about the election. The intention was to create chaos so that no debate on election issues could happen," he said at a press conference in Lucknow.

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said the incidents of violence were increasing day by day in the state under the Yogi Adityanath government.

"When the Chief Minister of the state himself gives statements like 'batenge toh katenge,' then how can there be an atmosphere of peace in the state? This is a completely planned incident," Rai in a statement said.

The UP unit of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) called the Sambhal violence a planned conspiracy. Its secretary Heeralal Yadav questioned the hurry behind the survey of the mosque in contention.

He accused the BJP of fomenting unrest in the state "in the name of temple and mosque" and appealed to the public to maintain peace.