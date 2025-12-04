Opposition MPs protest over Delhi’s toxic air, Sonia urges Centre to 'act, not speak'

Leaders of several Opposition parties on Thursday staged a protest in the Parliament complex over the escalating air pollution crisis in Delhi, accusing the Centre of ignoring what they described as a public health emergency.

Carrying placards and chanting slogans outside Parliament’s Makar Dwar, the MPs urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “stop issuing statements and start taking action”.

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who joined the protest, criticised the government for inaction.

“It is the government’s responsibility to do something as children are dying. Old people like me are also finding it difficult,” she told reporters, underscoring the urgency of the situation.

Many Opposition MPs wore masks during the demonstration to symbolically highlight the hazardous air quality levels.

Delhi’s AQI (Air Quality Index) has repeatedly slipped into the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories since Diwali, prompting school closures, restrictions under the GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan), and rising cases of respiratory distress.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs, DMK members, and MPs from the CPI(M), AAP, RJD and JD(U) also participated, signalling a broad opposition front on the issue.