Waqf Bill panel: Opposition MPs to boycott five-state tour

Opposition members accused committee chairman Jagdambika Pal of taking unilateral actions and visiting Karnataka to look into some "local matter".

'The Committee does not have investigation powers, its job is to look into the Bill alone. Moreover the Chairman cannot act unilaterally and the Committee has to act collectively,' AIMIM Lok Sabha member Asaduddin Owaisi said in a post on X.

He said the Committee had already visited Karnataka and held consultations with various stakeholders there.

'We are bound by parliamentary procedure so we aren't in a position to explain the questionable conduct of the Chairman since the formation of the Committee. I hope the Lok Sabha Speaker will take notice of the Chairman's behaviour,' Owaisi said.

Banerjee said the Committee's chairman has fixed a hectic schedule of meetings in Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Patna and Lucknow over six days beginning Saturday.