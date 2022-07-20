Opposition parties protest against GST hike, raise slogans against govt in Parliament premises

Opposition parties on Wednesday staged a protest in Parliament premises against inflation and the hike in the Goods and Services Tax on certain commodities of daily use.

Leaders of opposition parties including the Congress, NCP, DMK and Left raised slogans against the government demanding a roll back of the hike in GST rates on commodities like curd, bread and paneer.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and others were present during the protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament premises.