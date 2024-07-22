Opposition parties welcome SC's interim stay on Kanwar eatery order

Several Opposition parties on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision imposing an interim stay on the directives issued by the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments that stipulated eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route must display the owners' names outside/on their premises.

The SC's decision was also supported by Janata Dal (United), an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Congress and Samajwadi Party also welcomed the SC's intervention. "We welcome the Supreme Court's stay order. This move was against the Constitution, and the Congress party, along with the entire opposition, opposed it. We hope the prime minister ensures that his chief ministers understand their 'raj dharma' and refrain from implementing such unconstitutional measures," said Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav hailed the Supreme Court's directive and said, “I had said the Supreme Court should take the cognizance of this matter and stop such action. The government will continue to take such steps because once communal politics ceases, these people will do this."