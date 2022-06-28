Opposition-ruled states demand changing revenue sharing formula between Centre-states

As per data on revenue growth collated for the Council meeting, only five out of 31 states/UTs Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim registered a revenue growth higher than the protected revenue rate for states under GST in financial year 2021-22.



Puducherry, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have recorded the highest revenue gap between the protected revenue and post-settlement gross state GST revenue in 2021-22.



In the letter to Sitharaman, Deo said, Chhattisgarh has suffered a revenue loss of Rs 4,127 crore in the last fiscal, Rs 3,620 crore in 2020-21, Rs 3,176 crore in 2019-20 and Rs 2,786 crore in 2018-19.



The most pertinent issue being brought to her notice is the ending of the provision of 14% protected revenue due on 30th June. Requested an extension of 5 years on this to protect the states from severe revenue loss and let them function as an effective federal unit of India, Deo tweeted.



Recalling the recent Supreme Court judgement regarding power of GST Council, Deo said: Unless we in the GST Council as its members unilaterally ensure the financial stability through rational revenue realisation for each and every State and Union Territory in India then the very concept for which the GST Council was put in place may appear to be untenable .



The Supreme Court, in the Mohit Minerals Ocean Freight case, had ruled that the recommendations of the GST Council are not binding and only have persuasive value. It held that Parliament and state legislatures can equally legislate on GST.