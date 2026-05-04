Opposition slams BJP govt in Odisha over daylight attack in Puri

Opposition parties in Odisha on Monday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to maintain law and order after a man was chased and brutally attacked in broad daylight in Puri district, triggering political outrage.

The incident occurred in Kanas area of Puri district on Saturday, where a group of assailants allegedly chased a man through a crowded marketplace, attacked him with a sharp weapon and ran over him with a motorcycle, according to police and local sources.

The victim, identified as 35-year-old Mrutyunjaya Bharimal of Dokanda village, was critically injured and initially taken to a local hospital before being shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. His condition remains critical, police said.

Police cite past enmity, form teams to nab accused

Prateek Singh, the Puri Superintendent of Police, said preliminary findings suggest past enmity between rival groups may have led to the attack.

“The injured man has a criminal record. The Puri police have formed three special teams to nab the accused persons,” the SP said.

Sources indicated the assault took place barely half a kilometre from a police station, raising further concerns over security.

Opposition alleges breakdown of law and order

Former CM Naveen Patnaik said the incident showed that lawlessness in the state had “crossed all limits”.

“In what direction is the BJP government taking Odisha? The sight of miscreants banding together in broad daylight during the afternoon to brutally and mercilessly carry out a fatal attack on a young man has left the entire populace of Odisha shaken and terrified,” Patnaik said.