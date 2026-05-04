Opposition slams BJP govt in Odisha over daylight attack in Puri
BJD, Congress flag law and order concerns after viral video shows brutal assault in crowded market
Opposition parties in Odisha on Monday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing to maintain law and order after a man was chased and brutally attacked in broad daylight in Puri district, triggering political outrage.
The incident occurred in Kanas area of Puri district on Saturday, where a group of assailants allegedly chased a man through a crowded marketplace, attacked him with a sharp weapon and ran over him with a motorcycle, according to police and local sources.
The victim, identified as 35-year-old Mrutyunjaya Bharimal of Dokanda village, was critically injured and initially taken to a local hospital before being shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. His condition remains critical, police said.
Police cite past enmity, form teams to nab accused
Prateek Singh, the Puri Superintendent of Police, said preliminary findings suggest past enmity between rival groups may have led to the attack.
“The injured man has a criminal record. The Puri police have formed three special teams to nab the accused persons,” the SP said.
Sources indicated the assault took place barely half a kilometre from a police station, raising further concerns over security.
Opposition alleges breakdown of law and order
Former CM Naveen Patnaik said the incident showed that lawlessness in the state had “crossed all limits”.
“In what direction is the BJP government taking Odisha? The sight of miscreants banding together in broad daylight during the afternoon to brutally and mercilessly carry out a fatal attack on a young man has left the entire populace of Odisha shaken and terrified,” Patnaik said.
He questioned the state’s governance, asking, “Is there rule of law in Odisha, then? Due to the BJP government's inertia and incompetence, criminals are roaming about completely fearless. Ordinary citizens have been gripped by fear and terror.”
The Leader of Opposition further alleged that public trust in governance was eroding.
“People's trust in Odisha's governance system is on the verge of shattering. How much more disastrous does lawlessness have to become before the government wakes up from its slumber?” he asked.
Congress raises alarm over delayed action
Former state minister Bhakta Charan Das also criticised the state government, calling the incident a serious indicator of deteriorating law and order.
“The incident of brutal violence at Pipili Kanas Golabazar continues to raise serious concerns over the prevailing law & order situation in the state. Even after 24 hours, the absence of prompt and decisive action is deeply concerning. People of Odisha deserve a secure environment. BJP Govt must act firmly without delay to uphold law and order,” Das said.
The attack, captured in a widely circulated video, has intensified political sparring in the state, with opposition parties using the incident to question the BJP government’s handling of public safety.
Police said investigations are underway and efforts are on to identify and arrest those involved in the assault.