Opposition workers keep vigil at counting centres

Ashish Yadav, a member of the Bhartiya Kisan Union, claimed, "We are guarding democracy and not just EVMs as several incidents have taken place in some districts which raises questions over the safety and security of EVMs."



"Earlier, we used to defend the country's borders from external threats and today, we are guarding the election process on which the future of our coming generations depends," said retired army official Shiv Shakti Singh, who was also stationed at the place where EVMs have been kept in Kanpur.