Oppostion slams Delhi police raids on journalists

Subodh Varma, who had been taken away for interrogation was released at 7pm. Devices belonging to Nigam were seized.

National Herald has been able to confirm that the police visited the houses of several NewsClick employees and seized their devices. They also raided the house of historian Sohail Hashmi, who is not related to NewsClick's journalistic operations.

Condemning the raids, the Opposition bloc of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) has released a statement underscoring that they were steadfastly with the media and for constitutionally-protected freedoms of speech and expression.

'The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) parties strongly condemn the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government’s fresh attack on the media. We steadfastly stand with the media and for the constitutionally protected freedoms of speech and expression,' the member parties said in a statement.

'In the last nine years, the BJP government has deliberately persecuted and suppressed the media by deploying investigative agencies to suppress.'