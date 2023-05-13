'Opted to go to jail than to join BJP': Shivakumar breaks down after victory

"I had given a promise. I have kept my word of achieving victory in the state to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge," he said.



Shivakumar thanked the voters of Karnataka for giving a majority to the Congress.



"This victory was possible due to the efforts of party workers and leaders. This success has not come from a single person. I congratulate Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and others," he said.