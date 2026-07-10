Orange alert in Uttar Pradesh as heavy rain pounds Meerut, Muzaffarnagar

Monsoon activity remained vigorous across Uttar Pradesh on Friday, 10 July, with several districts witnessing the season’s heaviest rainfall, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert. Mawana in Meerut district recorded the highest state rainfall of 315 mm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m., followed by Jansath in Muzaffarnagar with 270.1 mm. Muzaffarnagar town and Khatauli logged 213.3 mm and 212.4 mm respectively, while Meerut city recorded 181.3 mm, according to the IMD’s bulletin.

The IMD’s Regional Meteorological Centre in Lucknow alerted the public of heavy to very heavy rainfall at many places till 11 July under the influence of active monsoon conditions. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning were also forecast across large parts of the state, with warnings for residents to remain indoors during intense spells and avoid open areas.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences to families affected by weather-related incidents. At least seven people lost their lives on Thursday due to heavy rain and lightning in various parts of the state. The chief minister directed officials to assess losses of life, livestock, and property, and ensure compensation reaches affected families within 24 hours. He further instructed senior officials to visit impacted areas and provide all possible assistance.

The intense monsoon activity is attributed to an upper-air cyclonic circulation over central Uttar Pradesh, coupled with a well-marked low-pressure area over northwest Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, the monsoon trough extending from Ganganagar to the northeast Bay of Bengal is driving widespread rainfall over the state.

Rainfall totals from across the state include Hapur and Chunar (160 mm each), Sardhana (116 mm), Meerut Tehsil (109 mm), and Chandauli (103.5 mm). Several other areas, including Mirzapur, Bijnor, Banda, Saharanpur, and Kanpur, also experienced heavy downpours.

The IMD expects rainfall activity to gradually decrease after 11 July, though isolated heavy showers may persist in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next 48 hours due to cloud cover and persistent rains.

Seasonal rainfall data as of 10 July shows western Uttar Pradesh with a 25 per cent surplus at 180.1 mm, while the eastern region lags with a 40 per cent deficit at 113.5 mm. Overall, the state remains below normal rainfall with 140.9 mm against the usual 169.4 mm, marking a 17 per cent deficit.

(With agency inputs)