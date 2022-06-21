Order on removal of key official in Bengal teachers recruitment scam challenged

On June 13, while ordering the CBI probe, Justice Gangopadhyay also ordered immediate cancellation of the appointment of 269 candidates for the post. He observed that these candidates secured jobs despite not qualifying in the written examination and some of them did not even appear for the same.



On June 15, Justice Gangopadhyay slightly extended his earlier order and directed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up for conducting a probe into the primary teachers' recruitment scam. He also said that members of the SIT should not be assigned to other cases till this probe is completed and cannot also be transferred before the completion of the probe.