Primary teachers' recruitment scam: Order for CBI probe challenged

Now, on Thursday afternoon, West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), whose officials had been made responsible for such irregularities, approached Calcutta High Court's division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar challenging the entire order for CBI inquiry in the matter by Justice Gangopadhyay.



Admitting the challenge petition from WBBPE, Justice Talukdar's bench informed that the first hearing in the matter will be conducted on June 20. In its petition, the WBBPE said that the recruitment process was absolutely transparent and there had been no irregularities in the procedure.



While ordering CBI probe in the matter on June 13, Justice Gangopadhyay directed immediate cancellation of appointment of 269 primary teachers, who reportedly secured jobs flouting all norms, where some did not secure qualifying marks and some did not even appear for the entrance examination.