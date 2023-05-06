Organisations that spread hatred in country should be banned: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said organisations that spread hatred in the country and society should be banned.

Yadav's statement on Friday comes in the wake of the Congress promising action against the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India if it wins the assembly elections in Karnataka.

In a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party, he said there was a time when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel banned the RSS.