Orkla India chief backs FSSAI push for front-of-pack food labels

The comments come amid ongoing discussions over FSSAI's proposed phased implementation of FOPL on packaged food products. The proposed system seeks to provide prominent information on sugar, salt and fat, particularly to help consumers identify products containing higher levels of these nutrients.

The issue is currently before the Supreme Court. On Friday, the apex court sought further clarification from FSSAI on its proposed front-of-pack labels covering “nutrients of concern”, including fat, sugar and salt.

Sharma said the industry has already held extensive consultations with FSSAI and made several submissions regarding the proposed framework. While reiterating the industry's support for the initiative, he stressed that the format and implementation mechanism need to be carefully considered.

He also called for the regulator to follow the established process for framing such regulations, including consultations with industry stakeholders, consumer organisations and other relevant bodies.

“The standard process is to come out with a draft, do consultations with the industry, with the consumer bodies which take care of consumer interest, with all people who are concerned with regulations, with the WTO, and eventually get notified as legislation,” Sharma said.

He expressed hope that the established regulatory process would be followed, noting that draft food regulations are required to be notified to the World Trade Organisation (WTO) before final notification in accordance with India's international trade obligations.

Sharma said he would not “second guess” the Supreme Court's eventual decision, given that the matter is currently pending before the apex court and FSSAI has already submitted its recommendations.

Orkla India, part of Norwegian conglomerate Orkla ASA, has a significant presence in India's packaged food market. Its portfolio includes brands such as MTR, Eastern and Rasoi Magic, with products spanning ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meals, vermicelli, spices and other convenience foods.

FSSAI's proposed FOPL framework is aimed at giving consumers easily accessible nutritional information on packaged foods, with the broader objective of enabling more informed choices and encouraging greater awareness of dietary intake.

With PTI inputs