Our financial position is really bad: Kerala FM

Kerala Finance Minister K.N Balagopal on Friday said that the financial position of the state is abysmally poor.

“Our financial position is really bad. The Centre has not only tied our hands, but also our fingers after they slashed funds,” said Balagopal.

Incidentally, Balagopal’s admission comes few days before the Onam festival season, the biggest secular festival of Keralites.

It’s during the Onam time, when the state government has the biggest pay outs which include advance salary, bonus, payout of outstanding social welfare pension and many more and approximately Kerala needs Rs 19,000 crores to tide over Onam season which is all set to begin in 10 days time.

“The biggest impediment is the manner in which the Centre has slashed our limit of borrowings,” said Balagopal.

Around Rs 40,000 crores of borrowings have been slashed, leaving Kerala, a consumer state left to tighten the belts to the maximum.