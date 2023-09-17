Our goal must be to defeat BJP in 2024 polls, 'most fitting' tribute to Bapu: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday stressed on the challenges ahead and said that these are not only for the grand old party but they concern the survival of democracy and our goal must be to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as it marks the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi's election as the Congress President.

He said that the most fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi would be to oust the BJP from power in 2024.

Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, on the second day, Kharge said, "We are all aware of the challenges that lie ahead. These challenges aren't just those of the Congress, but they concern the survival of Indian democracy and the preservation of Indian Constitution."

Slamming the BJP government at the Centre, Kharge said that during the meeting of INDIA bloc leaders in Maharashtra's Mumbai, the government formed a committee on 'one nation, one election'.