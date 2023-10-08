No lives should be lost, they are our kids: education minister on Kota suicides

The alarming number of student suicides in coaching hub Kota is a sensitive issue and it is our collective responsibility to keep students stress free, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, adding that the issue of dummy schools cannot be ignored.

In an interview to PTI, Pradhan said no lives should be lost and the Centre is taking initiatives to ensure that coaching is not required, and school education is enough.

Asked about record student suicides in Rajasthan's Kota this year, Pradhan said, "It is a very sensitive issue. No lives should be lost... they are our kids. They do not even have maturity or knowledge about what is happening to them. It is our collective responsibility to keep students stress free.

"There are enough positive models in the country, they need to be replicated.... through technology, through social outreach, through taking care and counselling. NCERT is brainstorming about it, education department is working too... state government is also coming up with various circulars and guidelines...but the society needs to work together on implementation front on this issue."