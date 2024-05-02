Our vote bank is every Indian: Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Narendra Modi

In a personal letter written to them, Modi also accused the Congress and its allies of having divisive and discriminatory motives, even though reservation on the basis of religion is unconstitutional.

Writing to Modi, Kharge said, "I saw the letter written by you to all the NDA candidates about what they need to communicate to the voters. From the tone and content of the letter, it seems that there is a lot of desperation and worry in you which is leading you to use language that does not suit the office of the prime minister."

"The letter makes it look like the lies in your speeches are not having the effect you intended and now you want your candidates to amplify your lies. Repeating a lie a thousand times will not make it the truth," he said.

The Congress chief said the voters are intelligent enough to read and understand by themselves what his party has written in its manifesto and what guarantees it has promised.

"Our guarantees are so simple and clear, that we don’t have to explain it to them. For your benefit, I will reiterate them here," Kharge said in his letter and elaborated on the party's Yuva Nyay, Nari Nyay, Kisan Nyay, Shramik Nyay and Hissedari Nyay.

"We have heard you and the home minister say that Congress is practising appeasement politics. The only appeasement policy that we have seen in the last 10 years is the appeasement of the Chinese by you and your ministers. Even today, you refuse to call China 'Ghuspaithiye', instead on June 19, 2020, you said 'Na Koi Ghusa Hai, Na Hi Koi Ghus Aaya hai', insulting the supreme sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers in Galwan," the Congress chief said.

"Your public 'Clean Chit' to China, has weakened India's case and made it more belligerent. Even as tensions escalate due to repeated Chinese transgressions and the construction of military infrastructure near LAC in Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand, the imports of Chinese goods to India has increased by 54.76 per cent in the past 5 years alone and has crossed $101 billion in 2023-24," he said.

Kharge also claimed that the RSS and BJP have opposed reservations at every stage since 1947.