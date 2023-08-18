Out of 225 RS MPs, 75 face criminal charges: Report

Out of the 225 sitting Rajya Sabha MPs, 75 have declared criminal cases against themselves, with four facing charges of crimes against women, a new report revealed on Friday.

In a report, the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) said that it has analysed and updated the criminal background details of 225 out of 233 Rajya Sabha MPs.

It further said that in the current Rajya Sabha, one seat is vacant while three MPs have not been analysed as their affidavits were unavailable and four seats of Jammu and Kashmir were undefined.

“Out of the 225 Rajya Sabha sitting MPs analysed, 75, which is 33 per cent MPs have declared criminal cases against themselves.”