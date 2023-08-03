Rajya Sabha passes Advocates (Amendment) Bill amid Opposition walkout

The Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Offshore Areas Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, amid a walkout by Opposition members over the situation in violence-hit Manipur.

The Advocates (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was moved by Union Minister of State for Law & Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. The Bill was passed and then the Upper House of Parliament was adjourned for the day.

The Advocate (Amendment) Bill, 2023 would help to regulate the legal profession through a single Act, the Advocates Act, 1961, according to statement of objects and reasons of the legislation.

Earlier on Thursday, the Offshore Areas Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023 that seeks to provide a fixed 50-year production lease for offshore minerals was moved by Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in Rajya Sabha.