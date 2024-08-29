Outbreak of Chandipura virus in India largest in 20 years: WHO

The WHO has recently said the current outbreak of the Chandipura virus in India is the largest in 20 years.

According to the global health body, between early June and 15 August, the Ministry of Health reported 245 cases of AES (Acute Encephalitis Syndrome), including 82 deaths (case fatality rate or CFR 33 per cent).

A total of 43 districts in India are currently reporting AES cases.

Of these, 64 are confirmed cases of the Chandipura virus (CHPV) infection.

"CHPV is endemic in India, with previous outbreaks occurring regularly. However, the current outbreak is the largest in the past 20 years," the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its Disease Outbreak news on 23 August.

CHPV is a member of the Rhabdoviridae family and is known to cause sporadic cases and outbreaks of AES in western, central and southern parts of India, especially during the monsoon season.

Cases are sporadically present across various districts as in previous outbreaks. Notably, there is a rise in CHPV outbreaks every four to five years in Gujarat.

It is transmitted by vectors such as sandflies, mosquitoes and ticks. The CFR from the CHPV infection is high (56-75 per cent) and there is no specific treatment or vaccine available.

"Survival can be increased with early access to care and intensive supportive care of patients," the WHO said.

Surveillance efforts should be enhanced in high-risk areas, focusing on people at risks, such as children below 15 years of age presenting with acute onset of fever and central nervous system symptoms, it said.