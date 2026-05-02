Outrage in Pune village after child rape and murder, locals demand death penalty

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said the law had been drafted during the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and urged the current administration to take steps towards its implementation. Former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Rohit Pawar also criticised the delay.

According to police, the victim had come to stay with relatives during her summer holidays. On May 1, the accused allegedly lured the child to a cattle shed, where he raped and murdered her before hiding the body in dung. The crime came to light on May 2 after CCTV footage showed the accused taking the child away.

Police arrested the accused and produced him before a court, which remanded him to custody until May 7. Officials said he is a repeat offender, with previous cases of rape involving a minor girl and an elderly woman, for which he had been convicted. He had been out on bail since 2019 before completing his sentence.

When Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who is also the guardian minister of Pune district, visited the victim’s family, she faced protests from angry villagers. She assured that the case would be tried in a fast-track court and that the accused would face the harshest punishment, including the death penalty if convicted. She also facilitated a phone call between the villagers and the Chief Minister, but tensions remained high.

Opposition parties, including Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), strongly criticised the law and order situation and demanded capital punishment for the accused, citing the gravity of the crime.

The incident has also highlighted a worrying rise in crimes against women and children in Pune district. Official data show that cases under the POCSO Act increased from 256 in 2024 to 311 in 2025. Pune city recorded 280 rape cases and 613 incidents of molestation in 2025.

In March and April 2026, several serious cases involving minors were reported in Pune, including a gang rape of a 15-year-old girl with disabilities, further intensifying concerns over safety in the region.

Authorities have stepped up security in the area as investigations continue, even as public anger and political pressure mount for swift justice.