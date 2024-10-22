Over 10 persons saved from drowning, 2 men caught for theft of tourists‘ valuables in Goa

Over the last weekend, more than 10 persons were rescued from drowning in the Arabian Sea in Goa while lifeguards also helped an injured French woman and a visitor from Delhi get medical aid, a state-appointed lifesaving agency in Goa said.

In another incident, a man from Delhi walking on Anjuna beach in North Goa suffered a right toe cut with a broken glass.

Two men were also caught while trying to steal valuable items of four tourists, including two from Russia, in the coastal state, which saw a rush of visitors to beaches during the weekend, it said.

Lifesavers rescued a 22-year-old man from Maharashtra and two local persons, aged 18 and 21, who were caught in a rip current while swimming in the sea off the Calangute beach in North Goa district, a spokesperson of the agency said on 21 October, Monday.

Three other persons, including a 35-year-old man from Karnataka who was inebriated, were also saved from drowning in the waters off the Calangute beach, he said.