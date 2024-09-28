A trek away from disaster — II

The Himachal Pradesh chief minister recently announced that the state government has identified 50 new locations to develop tourism, including adventure sports. The prospect fills me with dread, because the government's track record in this respect has been an environmental disaster so far. Forget the mess in Shimla, Manali, Kufri, Mashobra, McLeodganj or Kasauli. In recent years this tentacle of "development" has seized within its coils places which were pristine areas even 10 or 15 years ago.

The government concept of development usually consists of just building bad roads to provide easier vehicular access to these areas, and to allow the mushrooming of hotels, shops, guest houses, home stays without any regulation or regard to carrying capacity.

I can quote any number of examples of places which have been turned into environmental shambles to "promote" tourism: Bir-Billing, where so many unauthorised constructions have come up that paragliders have difficulty in locating safe landing spots (and now a wholly unnecessary motorable road is being built from Billing to Rajagunda, towards the majestic Thamsar pass, which will spoil a lovely trek); the road to the sublime Hatu peak above Narkanda: what was once an idyllic 8 km walk through dense deodar and oak forests has now been converted into a 20-minute drive, and the once verdant pastures at the top have become rutted and dusty parking areas.

A road has been built right up to Prashar lake in Mandi district — it has devastated the meadows there, and the unscientific cutting has become the cause of continuous landslides; another 10 km road is being built right through the heart of the Choordhar wildlife sanctuary (WLS) from Nohradhar, and just last week, the NGT (National Green Tribunal) has issued notice to the state government for constructing a road through Shikari Devi WLS.