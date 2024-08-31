A trek away from disaster

On the night of 17 July, about 120 trekkers were stranded below the 14,000-foot high Hampta Pass in Himachal, without adequate shelter, clothing or food, in very adverse weather conditions, torrential rain and almost sub-zero temperatures. They were members of three groups whose trips were 'organised' by different trekking agencies. When the weather turned bad, the guides and tour leaders simply abandoned their charges and disappeared.

Had it not been for some other professional trekkers and locals who came to their aid, a tragedy like the Sahastra Tal episode in Uttarakhand earlier this year (in which nine trekkers died in similar conditions and for the same reasons) would have repeated itself. The Himachal government, especially the forest and tourism departments, have followed the usual SOP — keep mum, ignore the matter and it will soon become history and be forgotten. Which is convenient, except that it may repeat itself as a tragedy the next time.

The Hampta Pass incident raises some important questions. One, this trek is through the Inderkilla National Park, which was so notified in 2010. It is a protected area where entry is supposed to be regulated: did these trekkers have the permission of the forest department for the trek? It certainly does not appear likely, in which case the wildlife wing of the department was not doing its job.

What is the point of having a national park if any Tom, Dick and Harry can walk through it whenever they wish to? The Print reported that one of the travel agencies involved in this incident organises a trek to Hampta Pass every day, another does it every weekend!