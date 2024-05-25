Nature is teaching us a lesson, classes have begun

One is never too old to learn a lesson or two about life. I found that out this month, the lesson being that you can try to run away from the effects of climate change, but you cannot hide from it: it will get you, sooner than you think.

We ran away, as is our usual drill, from the heat, water shortage, power outages of the NCR to our place in Purani Koti in April-end. Amidst the dense forests, flowing nullahs and quiet of the village, we thought, we could put climate change behind us for a few months.

How wrong I was! The forests are dry as tinder, afire in many places; the nullahs no longer flow; the sun beats down on us like a physical force. For the first time in 18 years, ever since I built my cottage here, I am having to buy water from water tankers! Even though we get water from a government scheme and I have a 25,000-litre rooftop water harvesting tank.

The problem is that the water sources of the former scheme have almost dried up, and there has been no rain for the last six weeks to fill the water harvesting tank. There has been hardly any winter snow here for the last two years, and all the underground aquifers have been depleted, the rainfall pattern has also altered.

Earlier, we used to get a locally-induced shower every three or four days, but now we are dependent, it would appear, on the north-westerly disturbances emanating from the Caspian Sea. Whatever happened to our micro-climate, I wonder.