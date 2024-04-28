Rewilding India: We can't rely on governments alone

As I have stressed in part one of this article, the job of rewilding is too big and innovative for governments to handle. Globally, the responsibility is being taken up by individuals, retired corporates, and environmentalists wishing to return to nature in some measure what they have extracted from it. There are various models being followed in the USA, Europe and Latin America. It would be illustrative to share a few examples with the reader.

Perhaps the best known and most successful instance is that of Kristine Tompkins and her husband, both ex-corporate honchos. With their own money, they have purchased 15 million acres of barren, degraded wildlands in Patagonia (Argentina and Chile) to manage them in PPP mode in coordination with the wildlife wings of these countries, and the cooperation of local natives in matters such as restrictions on grazing of livestock and felling of trees.

Photographs show that these lands have been successfully restored to their former status, wildlife species which had disappeared have returned in ever increasing numbers; these include the peccary, swamp deer, highly endangered green macaw, and jaguar. On these millions of acres, 13 new national parks have been established, and the Tompkins have also promoted marine reserves.

One Eoghans Daltun has purchased 73 acres of barren land in Cork, Ireland, and rewilded it, hoping to make it a tourist attraction too.

There are a couple of notable examples in India, by socially responsible citizens. Perhaps the best known is Jabarkhet Nature Reserve just outside Mussoorie, established by environmentalist and WWF for Nature, India ex-programme director Dr. Sejal Worah and businessman J.P. Jain, the owner of the land.

Covering over 950 acres, this private forest had gone to seed, overgrown with invasive plants, filled with trash, trees felled by local villagers, damaged by regular forest fires, devoid of any wildlife. It has now been restored with sustainable forest management practices: new planting, coopting locals into banning felling/lopping, removal of more than three tonnes of garbage, measures against forest fires, laying out of fire breaks and walking trails.