The other side of Vantara

Amidst the extravagant obscenity of the Ambani pre-wedding in Jamnagar in March, there was, for me, one bright spot of hope. It was news of the establishment of Vantara, the ‘world’s largest private zoo’, spread over 1,000 acres, in which more than 10 million trees have been planted, in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

According to a very well-researched article by Ayaskant Das and Paranjoy Guha Thakurta in Newsclick (‘An Amazing Zoo Story’, 29 February 2024), the facility is a personal venture of one of the Ambani scions, Anant Ambani, and boasts of 1,461 endangered and 3,889 non-endangered species of animals, some of them imported.

Vantara has a long history of litigation, objections and questions raised by animal activists. There are issues like: Is it (as it claims) an elephant rescue and rehab centre under the Wildlife Protection Act? Have wild elephants been shifted to the zoo in violation of the Act and rules? Have the rules been tweaked to accommodate the Ambanis? Are private zoos permissible at all?

These questions will no doubt wend their way through our tortuous judicial system, and I am not commenting on them because they are not the focus of this piece. What I find welcome is that, perhaps for the first time in India, a prominent corporate entity has taken an interest in a matter relating to the natural environment and in rehabilitating essentially wild species of animals. Even more heartening is the fact that this initiative is being partly funded by CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds which are otherwise disbursed on other activities.

This may be the first baby steps towards the conservation and rewilding of our diminishing natural ecosystems, including their wildlife. Rewilding is a concept and initiative which is gaining traction in many parts of the world, though it is yet to arrive in India in any meaningful way.